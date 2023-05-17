Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $76.85 and last traded at $76.85, with a volume of 30643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LDOS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leidos Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

