LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingClub Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of LC opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

