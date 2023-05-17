Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $3.17 on Wednesday, reaching $284.08. 44,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $291.80.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Lennox International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,749,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.58.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Stories

