LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter.

LENSAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ LNSR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.59.

Get LENSAR alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENSAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in LENSAR by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 161,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in LENSAR by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.