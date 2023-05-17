Lev Mizikovsky Acquires 191,118 Shares of Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky purchased 191,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$382,236.00 ($256,534.23).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 69,028 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$138,056.00 ($92,655.03).

On Friday, May 5th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 180,972 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$361,944.00 ($242,915.44).

On Thursday, March 30th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 1,823 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$3,828.30 ($2,569.33).

On Monday, March 27th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 7,652 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$16,069.20 ($10,784.70).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky 867,601 shares of Advance ZincTek stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 3.61.

About Advance ZincTek

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

