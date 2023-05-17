LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 774,900 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 824,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 213,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 40,897 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth about $508,942,400,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Stock Performance

LG Display stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. LG Display has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, analysts expect that LG Display will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

