Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million.
Li-Cycle Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of LICY stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 2,620,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,050 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 195.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 90,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 59,654 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.
