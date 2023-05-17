Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), reports. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of LICY stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $4.82. 2,620,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,346,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,123,000 after purchasing an additional 92,050 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Li-Cycle by 195.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 90,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 59,654 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

