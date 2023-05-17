Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,272. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $109.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.39. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $494,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,719.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,822 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Featured Stories

