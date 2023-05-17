LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

Shares of LITB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.42. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Recommended Stories

