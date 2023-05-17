Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

NYSE:LNC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.38%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

