Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Shares Up 7.2%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.78. 1,277,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,712,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Lincoln National Stock Up 7.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -9.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 186.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 202.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 146.1% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

