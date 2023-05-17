loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $17,298.27 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.
  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.
  • On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.
  • On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.
  • On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,998.50.
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.

loanDepot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 294,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,977. The firm has a market cap of $531.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. On average, research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in loanDepot by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

