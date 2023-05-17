loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $17,298.27 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $18,498.15.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.

loanDepot Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LDI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 294,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,977. The firm has a market cap of $531.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.41. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. On average, research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in loanDepot by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,391 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in loanDepot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.



