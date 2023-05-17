Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Cut by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 4.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 590.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $450.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

