Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous Variable dividend of $0.18.

Logan Ridge Finance has a payout ratio of 117.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Logan Ridge Finance to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73.

Institutional Trading of Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 70.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRFC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 16.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.