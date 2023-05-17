Lufax (LU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of Lufax stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,501,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LU. HSBC cut their price objective on Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,422,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lufax by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,097,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,397 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lufax by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,895,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

