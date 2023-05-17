Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 8.6%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 106,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 70,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$201.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

