Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.93

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.93 and traded as high as C$10.56. Lundin Mining shares last traded at C$10.50, with a volume of 2,684,942 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUN. CIBC increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.95.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.7357955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

