Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Luxottica Group SpA (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.90 and last traded at $55.80. 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 14,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Luxottica Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80.

About Luxottica Group

(Get Rating)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxottica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxottica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.