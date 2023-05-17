LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 15th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,247. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

