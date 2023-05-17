M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 1%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWEGet Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.53 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). Approximately 20,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 52,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 13th.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.66. The company has a market capitalization of £43.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

