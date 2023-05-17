M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 1%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.53 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). Approximately 20,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 52,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 13th.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.66. The company has a market capitalization of £43.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend
About M.T.I Wireless Edge
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.
Further Reading
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.