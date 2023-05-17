M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Shares Down 1%

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.53 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.61). Approximately 20,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 52,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.66. The company has a market capitalization of £43.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.