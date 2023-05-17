Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $3.01 Per Share

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 3.0126 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Macquarie Group Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.14. 20,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,413. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.87. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $137.73.
Macquarie Group Company Profile
