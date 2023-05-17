Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Down 4.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $278.12 and last traded at $279.83. 158,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 391,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

