Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and $65,173.81 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00027301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,704.42 or 1.00084293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000553 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75,328.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

