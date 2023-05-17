MaidSafeCoin (MAID) One Day Volume Hits $8,705.70

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $65.93 million and approximately $8,705.70 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

