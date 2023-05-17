Mammoth (MMT) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $14.70 million and $4,978.75 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mammoth

Mammoth (MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

