Mark Scucchi Sells 153,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

RRC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Range Resources’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

