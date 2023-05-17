MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stake Lowered by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,047 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $291.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.92. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

