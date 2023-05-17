Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,597 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $19,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,528,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,498,416,000 after purchasing an additional 227,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,313,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,167,702,000 after buying an additional 693,039 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,807,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,044,000 after buying an additional 249,614 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,615,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,807,000 after acquiring an additional 398,179 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,398,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

