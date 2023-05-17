MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.38% of MasTec worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

NYSE MTZ opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -597.78 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

