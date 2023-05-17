Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,774,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,063,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,299 shares of company stock valued at $210,103,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.32. The stock had a trading volume of 912,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,358. The company has a market capitalization of $362.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

