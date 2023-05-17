Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Lessened by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 236,845 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Matador Resources worth $60,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,564,000 after buying an additional 454,973 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 140,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matador Resources news, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $549,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Matador Resources Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTDR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.71. 304,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.