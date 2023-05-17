Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 5,415.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232,542 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.08% of Match Group worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 107.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

