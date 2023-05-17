Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 87,638 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 87,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $96,401.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,334,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 63,796 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $73,365.40.

On Friday, March 17th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 184,093 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $235,639.04.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,028. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Porch Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

