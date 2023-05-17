Max H. Mitchell Sells 37,495 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CR traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 378,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $83.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

CR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Crane by 769.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

