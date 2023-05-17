Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Northland Securities

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAXN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.59). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

