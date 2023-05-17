McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,795 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $77,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $101.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

