Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. Leidos comprises approximately 1.9% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Leidos by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 147,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,327,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of LDOS opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

