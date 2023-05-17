Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $465.80

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 465.80 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 463.73 ($5.81), with a volume of 7826360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461.60 ($5.78).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.38) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.01) target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 248 ($3.11).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 261.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,928.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -4,375.00%.

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 32,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £122,021.80 ($152,852.06). 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

