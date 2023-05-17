Metahero 1-Day Volume Reaches $204,216.27 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.59 million and approximately $204,216.27 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028597 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009284 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

