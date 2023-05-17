Metars Genesis (MRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $87.20 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Metars Genesis token can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00005121 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Metars Genesis has a market capitalization of $87.20 million and approximately $106,932.30 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,850,000 tokens. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis. Metars Genesis’ official website is metars.io/home.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,850,000 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.39137824 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $107,616.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metars Genesis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

