MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in MetLife by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE MET traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.87. 1,462,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,912. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

