MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.
MGE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
MGEE traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 88,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at MGE Energy
In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.
About MGE Energy
MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
