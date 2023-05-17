MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. MGE Energy has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

MGEE traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 88,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $189.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.