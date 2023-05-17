Michael A. Zasloff Sells 7,500 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,394.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 443,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,097. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,218.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,936 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

