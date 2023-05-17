Michael David Dunn Sells 5,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $137,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,016.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Michael David Dunn sold 700 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $11,585.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,593 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $210,429.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 20,579 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $349,431.42.

Symbotic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $13,919,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the first quarter worth $13,024,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

