Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,374 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $374,114,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its position in Micron Technology by 399.3% during the third quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,462,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $173,483,000 after buying an additional 2,768,649 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $111,372,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 123.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 29.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.