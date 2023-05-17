Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) (TSE:MAX – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.03 and last traded at C$9.08. Approximately 44,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 50,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.
Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Trading Down 4.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market cap of C$431.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.90.
Midas Gold Corp. (MAX.TO) Company Profile
Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits, as well as by-products comprising antimony and silver. The company's principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp.
