Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MLSS opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

