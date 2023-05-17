Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE MLSS opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
