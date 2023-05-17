Millennium Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

