Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 2,130 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,003. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

