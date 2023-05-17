Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 2,130 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,003. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.