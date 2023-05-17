Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 2,130 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:KMI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,003. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.
Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.