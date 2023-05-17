Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in KLA by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its stake in KLA by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in KLA by 1,529.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,964,000 after acquiring an additional 209,027 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,811,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Price Performance

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLAC traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.50. The stock had a trading volume of 85,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,223. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.34 and a 200 day moving average of $384.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

